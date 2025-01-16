CHRIS ROPER: How AI evil outruns the sheriff
Advances in the way AI can be used to create deepfake porn have developed so quickly that few nations, if any, have yet thought to put laws in place to make it illegal
16 January 2025 - 05:00
Imagine this happening to you. You’re a mother, and overnight your daughter becomes withdrawn, treats you with disgust and rebuffs any form of affection. You worry that something traumatic has happened, something bad that she refuses to talk about. Months later, you discover what it is. She has found and watched a hard-core porn movie that features you as the star.
This is the opening vignette in a fascinating piece of investigative journalism by Der Spiegel, and it happened to a well-known German actress. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.