NATASHA MARRIAN: Gayton McKenzie — no DNA, just GNU
The PA leader and sports minister opens up about the Chris Brown tickets and why he is a big Ramaphosa fan
19 December 2024 - 05:00
Picture this: after the election this year the ANC opting — as party chair Gwede Mantashe wanted — to enter a governing coalition with the MK Party and the EFF instead of forming the government of national unity (GNU) in its current shape.
If that had happened the economic fall-out would have been severe, and aside from that, the subsequent political intrigue would have been harrowing. Giving Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi what he wanted nationally would have been the final nail in the ANC’s coffin. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.