PODCAST: South Africa Reports Strong Agricultural Export Growth

I'm starting to believe that South Africa’s 2024 agricultural exports may reach a new record high and surpass the 2023 record level of US$13, 2 billion. The better prices and output in various fruits, red meat, wool, and wine will be the major driver of the improvement in exports this year.
Already, South Africa's cumulative agricultural export value for the first three quarters of 2024 is up 4% from last year, at US$10,55 billion. The top exported products by value include citrus, nuts, maize, apples and pears, wine, fruit juices, sugar, dates, figs, avocados and mangos, berries, and grapes, amongst other products.
While logistics infrastructure efficiency remains a primary concern for the farming sector, the ongoing collaboration between Transnet, private industry, and the various logistical organizations assists in ensuring the continuous flow of products, even if there are delays in specific periods.
From a regional perspective, the African continent maintained the lion's share of South Africa's agricultural exports in the third quarter of 2024, accounting for 39% of the total value.
As a collective, Asia and the Middle East were the second-largest agricultural markets, accounting for 25% of the share in overall agricultural exports in the third quarter of 2024.
The EU was South Africa's third-largest agricultural market, with a share of 20%. The Americas region accounted for 6% of South Africa's agricultural exports in the year's third quarter. The rest of the world, including the United Kingdom, accounted for 10% of the exports.
