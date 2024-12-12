Power Brokers
NATASHA MARRIAN: The man with a plan to get Ekurhuleni back on track
The metro’s collapse has been rapid and spectacular, but MMC Jongizizwe Dlabathi hopes discipline and the fostering of a culture of payment will sort things out
12 December 2024 - 05:00
Restoring the finances of the sprawling Ekurhuleni metro is a huge task — but finance MMC Jongizizwe Dlabathi has made peace with this and put in place plans to improve the situation in the medium to long term.
Dlabathi took up the post in June, replacing the EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga, who had clashed with auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke over the metro’s finances. Ekurhuleni lost its clean audit status for the first time in three years and has been downgraded by ratings agency Moody’s. ..
