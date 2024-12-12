DEON GOUWS: An open letter to Elon Musk
Dear Mr Musk, please stick to multiplanetary life and leave monetary policy to the experts
12 December 2024 - 05:00
Dear Elon,
You and I grew up only 30 miles from each other in the old Transvaal, back in the 1970s. But we are not the same...
