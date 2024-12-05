POWER BROKERS
NATASHA MARRIAN: The May election’s convenient disclosure vacuum
Three years on, the IEC and My Vote Counts are still trying to close loopholes in political funding legislation
05 December 2024 - 05:00
“He who pays the piper picks the tune,” says Matsobane Nkoko, the manager of political party funding at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).
Identifying who is paying the piper in South Africa has been a long, arduous journey, littered with potholes. Money in South African politics remains a murky and contested terrain, despite legislation introduced in 2021 to increase transparency. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.