CHRIS ROPER: Battling Zuma’s campaigns against women
Journalist Karyn Maughan’s book ‘I Will Not Be Silenced’ is a statement of solidarity with women journalists who are experiencing harassment
05 December 2024 - 05:00
It’s Saturday afternoon on Lamu Island in Kenya, and I’ve just finished reading Karyn Maughan’s book I Will Not Be Silenced. I’m on the island to host a four-day symposium with the theme “AI and the weaponisation of hate speech”.
This is peculiarly apposite, as you will realise if you know the story of how Jacob Zuma and his allies have tried to destroy Maughan’s life by attacking her mercilessly on social media, and in the courts...
