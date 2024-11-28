The Ghost Train
THE FINANCE GHOST: Mr Share Price: can the rally continue?
But investors, when chasing this winner, should remember how cyclical the sector is
28 November 2024 - 05:00
Mr Price’s year-to-date share price performance is a spectacular 89%, putting it well ahead of TFG at 58%, Truworths at 45% and Pepkor at 24%.
The government of national unity, the disappearance of load-shedding and a decreasing interest rate cycle have combined to be the rising tide for all boats in this sector...
