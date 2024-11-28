POWER BROKERS
NATASHA MARRIAN: Pounding the populist pavement
The likes of Zuma, McKenzie and Malema look ever more appealing to South Africans who can’t afford even the bare essentials of life
28 November 2024 - 05:00
The emergence of populist political parties in South Africa is not necessarily cause for concern in itself — the problem is more than 8-million people voted for the three biggest of them in May.
Lawson Naidoo, director of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, tells the FM that support for parties falling into the “populist” category soared past 25% for the first time in the 2024 election...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.