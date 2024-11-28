MARC HASENFUSS: The wheels are starting to turn

I don’t want to put a commentators’ curse on JSE activity, but it does seem as if the dealmaking cogs are whirring just a little more audibly of late.
First, there’s the intriguing arrangement between life assurance juggernaut Sanlam and asset management giant Ninety One. Then Novus, which is looking increasingly like an investment company, has taken a tilt at technology counter Mustek, while specialist retailer Boxer has most successfully IPOed.
Other companies involved in deals included mining giant Anglo American, staffing and services business Workforce, assurer ClientèleLife, fintech conglomerate Lesaka, Pan Africa Resources and tiny junior miners Mantengu and Europa Metals.
The mooted transaction that intrigued me most, though, involves my favourite mobility stock, Super Group. Super Group’s 53.6%-held SG Fleet, which is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, is subject to a buyout tilt by Pacific Equity Partners. It’s an indicative and nonbinding offer at this stage. But Pacific has scribbled in a possible offer price of A$3.50 a share — a considerable premium to SG Fleet’s recent share price range of A$2.55-A$2.65.
The SG Fleet share responded by moving close to A$3.20 at the time of writing. By my calculations the Pacific offer would value Super Group’s stake well clear of R7bn — which is not small change, considering the group’s current market value of about R8bn on the JSE. A cash-out would give Super Group an opportunity to markedly ratchet down its sizeable debt load — which, by the way, it comfortably services through its dependable cash flows. Then again, losing the SG Fleet exposure takes away good, hard currency cash flows.
Aside from culling debt, Super Group would be able to mobilise its reinforced balance sheet to make acquisitions. That said, the group has been kind of lukewarm about dealmaking, seemingly wary of asset prices, especially in offshore markets.
I do love a good corporate soapie, especially when the trampled-down underdog finally triumphs after a valiant struggle against the odds
I suppose the one question to ask is whether Super Group itself would have any enthusiasm — presuming it could accommodate such a deal — to pitch an offer to SG Fleet minorities.
Nevertheless, for Super Group shareholders, the approach by Pacific will see a welcome focus on the Australian operations by market watchers. We’ll know soon enough whether Pacific’s initial instincts are well placed. SG Fleet prudently granted Pacific a (short) period of exclusivity to undertake due diligence and put forward a binding offer. So we should know by early next week whether Super Group has some interesting options to mull.
Speaking of options, it was at the start of 2023 that rumours flew around private equity interest in investment company Reinet’s biggest investment, UK-based financial services business Pension Investment Corp (PensCorp), which holds a commanding niche in the pension risk transfer market and has been one of the best investments yet made by any of the Rupert family-controlled entities.
The business has certainly hit its stride, even if its successes have not been registered too enthusiastically in Reinet’s heavily discounted share price. Reinet’s recent interim report notes that PensCorp, in the first half of 2024, snagged a not insubstantial £3bn in new business premiums with nine new clients that included Next, De Beers and TotalEnergies. Reinet says assets held by PensCorp topped £47.7bn, with the solvency ratio stretching to 234% (from 211% in the first half of 2023).
The big payback has also started. Ordinary and special dividends from PensCorp came in at a whopping €235m, far outstripping the donation from Reinet’s original cash cow, British American Tobacco, which coughed up “only” €68m. For those with long memories, Reinet stumped up £400m for its initial stake of 43% in a fledgling PensCorp in mid-2012. In total, over the subsequent years, it has invested €1.315bn in PensCorp for a 49.5% stake — a commitment that looks hugely inspired with the current dividend flows. Whether there is still private equity interest in PensCorp remains to be seen. But I can’t imagine Reinet being a willing seller.
I do love a good corporate soapie, especially when the trampled-down underdog finally triumphs after a valiant struggle against the odds. Free-to-air broadcaster eMedia has certainly been through the mill, not only in the cost of developing new platforms but also facing off against much more imposing rivals. The group, in its latest interim report, claims to be the biggest broadcaster in the country, with an overall prime-time share of 35%.
eMedia says free-to-air television service e.tv is now the most watched TV channel in the country, both in prime time and between 6am and midnight. The group clearly gets the concept of “content is king”, with five of its six daily soaps holding top position in their respective time slots. eMedia’s multichannel business, made up of its Openview channels (aside from e.tv), also grew market share from 13.1% to 13.5% in prime time, with activations at more than 3.5-million at the end of September. Interestingly, eMedia has gone off script and made a small investment in an Indian company, Runn Media Labs — paying $500,000 for a 25% stake.
eMedia can take another 10% at the same price if Runn’s performance comes up to spec. That’s not going to impinge on the dividend flows from eMedia, which parent company Hosken Consolidated Investments has no doubt been enjoying. But it’s certainly a technological sideshow worth watching … closely.
EDITOR'S NOTE
MARC HASENFUSS: The wheels are starting to turn
The Joburg bourse is seeing movement again, and the possible Super Group deal intrigues me most
I don’t want to put a commentators’ curse on JSE activity, but it does seem as if the dealmaking cogs are whirring just a little more audibly of late.
First, there’s the intriguing arrangement between life assurance juggernaut Sanlam and asset management giant Ninety One. Then Novus, which is looking increasingly like an investment company, has taken a tilt at technology counter Mustek, while specialist retailer Boxer has most successfully IPOed.
Other companies involved in deals included mining giant Anglo American, staffing and services business Workforce, assurer Clientèle Life, fintech conglomerate Lesaka, Pan Africa Resources and tiny junior miners Mantengu and Europa Metals.
The mooted transaction that intrigued me most, though, involves my favourite mobility stock, Super Group. Super Group’s 53.6%-held SG Fleet, which is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, is subject to a buyout tilt by Pacific Equity Partners. It’s an indicative and nonbinding offer at this stage. But Pacific has scribbled in a possible offer price of A$3.50 a share — a considerable premium to SG Fleet’s recent share price range of A$2.55-A$2.65.
The SG Fleet share responded by moving close to A$3.20 at the time of writing. By my calculations the Pacific offer would value Super Group’s stake well clear of R7bn — which is not small change, considering the group’s current market value of about R8bn on the JSE. A cash-out would give Super Group an opportunity to markedly ratchet down its sizeable debt load — which, by the way, it comfortably services through its dependable cash flows. Then again, losing the SG Fleet exposure takes away good, hard currency cash flows.
Aside from culling debt, Super Group would be able to mobilise its reinforced balance sheet to make acquisitions. That said, the group has been kind of lukewarm about dealmaking, seemingly wary of asset prices, especially in offshore markets.
I suppose the one question to ask is whether Super Group itself would have any enthusiasm — presuming it could accommodate such a deal — to pitch an offer to SG Fleet minorities.
Nevertheless, for Super Group shareholders, the approach by Pacific will see a welcome focus on the Australian operations by market watchers. We’ll know soon enough whether Pacific’s initial instincts are well placed. SG Fleet prudently granted Pacific a (short) period of exclusivity to undertake due diligence and put forward a binding offer. So we should know by early next week whether Super Group has some interesting options to mull.
Speaking of options, it was at the start of 2023 that rumours flew around private equity interest in investment company Reinet’s biggest investment, UK-based financial services business Pension Investment Corp (PensCorp), which holds a commanding niche in the pension risk transfer market and has been one of the best investments yet made by any of the Rupert family-controlled entities.
The business has certainly hit its stride, even if its successes have not been registered too enthusiastically in Reinet’s heavily discounted share price. Reinet’s recent interim report notes that PensCorp, in the first half of 2024, snagged a not insubstantial £3bn in new business premiums with nine new clients that included Next, De Beers and TotalEnergies. Reinet says assets held by PensCorp topped £47.7bn, with the solvency ratio stretching to 234% (from 211% in the first half of 2023).
The big payback has also started. Ordinary and special dividends from PensCorp came in at a whopping €235m, far outstripping the donation from Reinet’s original cash cow, British American Tobacco, which coughed up “only” €68m. For those with long memories, Reinet stumped up £400m for its initial stake of 43% in a fledgling PensCorp in mid-2012. In total, over the subsequent years, it has invested €1.315bn in PensCorp for a 49.5% stake — a commitment that looks hugely inspired with the current dividend flows. Whether there is still private equity interest in PensCorp remains to be seen. But I can’t imagine Reinet being a willing seller.
I do love a good corporate soapie, especially when the trampled-down underdog finally triumphs after a valiant struggle against the odds. Free-to-air broadcaster eMedia has certainly been through the mill, not only in the cost of developing new platforms but also facing off against much more imposing rivals. The group, in its latest interim report, claims to be the biggest broadcaster in the country, with an overall prime-time share of 35%.
eMedia says free-to-air television service e.tv is now the most watched TV channel in the country, both in prime time and between 6am and midnight. The group clearly gets the concept of “content is king”, with five of its six daily soaps holding top position in their respective time slots. eMedia’s multichannel business, made up of its Openview channels (aside from e.tv), also grew market share from 13.1% to 13.5% in prime time, with activations at more than 3.5-million at the end of September. Interestingly, eMedia has gone off script and made a small investment in an Indian company, Runn Media Labs — paying $500,000 for a 25% stake.
eMedia can take another 10% at the same price if Runn’s performance comes up to spec. That’s not going to impinge on the dividend flows from eMedia, which parent company Hosken Consolidated Investments has no doubt been enjoying. But it’s certainly a technological sideshow worth watching … closely.
MARC HASENFUSS: Pump those pecs for the Brait endgame
MARC HASENFUSS: Every doge has its day
MARC HASENFUSS: Remgro needs some good news, soon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.