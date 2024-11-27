Eskom Chairman Mteto Nyati tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that South African’s crisis is about a lack of leadership. It was there at the start…. Like the rest of us he worries about the country but reckons our problems can be solved with discipline and application. Even in the most broken-down schools students are getting great grades where they have excellent headmasters. And while you can’t just scrub coal out of our energy future, — too many jobs depend on it — he says Eskom will fight its own corner and in 10 years’ time will be 30% renewable, 10%-15% gas and a doubling at least of our current nuclear capacity.
PODCAST: "We need leadership and discipline"
