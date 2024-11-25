SHAMEELA SOOBRAMONEY: SA’s climate policy: a path to implementation or more talk?

What is needed is for these strides in policy and frameworks to translate into tangible change and impactful actions, or risk remaining a collection of loosely connected plans.

The National Infrastructure Plan, Integrated Resource Plan, Eskom’s Transmission Development Plan, and the South African Renewable Energy Masterplan each provide varying signals regarding renewable energy targets and the energy mix. More alignment will help provide clarity on SA’s climate policy and its implementation trajectory.

SA is committed to the global climate effort, having pledged, alongside other nations at the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in 2023, to keep global warming below 1.5°C.

The country’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for 2030 is largely in line with this goal, though there is an expectation to enhance ambition by 2035. Domestic policies, including the Climate Change Act and carbon tax, are structured to align with the NDC, and the act also mandates a nationwide risk assessment and climate response plans. The policy framework is comprehensive, and so the success of these plans hinges on effective implementation.

International support has been a critical element in SA’s climate transition. The International Partner Group’s commitment of over $11bn, primarily for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP), has provided significant momentum. The JET-IP outlines a clear roadmap, targeting investments in the energy sector, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, skills development and local government capacity.

Yet, despite this funding, challenges remain in ensuring the money translates into concrete action. We need intentional and coordinated efforts to mitigate the risk of SA falling short of its climate goals.

Positive developments in the energy sector also provide hope. The lifting of the generation cap, Eskom’s restructuring and the proposed market code are all steps in the right direction. The country is poised to add at least 38GW of renewable energy by 2030, which, combined with efforts to strengthen the grid, should signal the beginning of a true energy transition. However, these changes alone may not be enough to meet the country’s climate targets if they are not supported by clear policy alignment and robust leadership.