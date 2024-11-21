THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Spotify: Sweet music to my ears
Sweden’s audio streaming and media service provider finally blossoms into a solid business
21 November 2024 - 05:00
I woke up over the weekend to the news of Netflix’s foray into live sports getting off to a terrible start.
The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson game just buffered for most viewers, giving a completely different (but equally terrible) experience to the heavily pixelated disaster that was the Springbok game on my DStv app the previous weekend...
