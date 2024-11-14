POWER BROKERS
NATASHA MARRIAN: Holding back the MK tide
How the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, which has a one-seat majority, is battling to prevent Jacob Zuma’s party from taking power
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli is feeling the weight of South Africa’s second-most populous province on his shoulders.
It’s been a busy week for Ntuli: the national government descended on the province for a week-long presidential imbizo; his party, the IFP, had a meeting on Saturday to strategise how to counter the political threat from Jacob Zuma’s MK Party; on Sunday he met with members of the parties that make up the executive leadership in the provincial legislature; and on Monday and Tuesday he attended an investor conference. He barely managed to squeeze in dinner with his wife for his birthday. ..
