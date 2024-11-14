MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Voice computing will be the next big thing
Voice assistants are about to get a huge, AI-infused upgrade that will transform the way we interact with online information and services
14 November 2024 - 05:00
I have a confession to make: since its launch a couple of months ago, I now often engage in long “talks” with AI pioneer ChatGPT’s new conversational voice tool, known as advanced voice mode.
It’s available on a $20 a month ChatGPT Plus subscription, and I use it mainly to thrash out ideas — a bit like throwing things against the proverbial wall to see what sticks. I also use it to learn about new topics I’m interested in...
