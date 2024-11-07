CHRISTO DE WIT: Why crypto has surged on Trump’s election victory
Bitcoin surpassed its previous record high, breaking past $75,000
07 November 2024 - 05:00
The Republican Trump 2.0 presidency has far-reaching implications for the crypto market. Regulation, taxation and the integration of cryptocurrencies into the mainstream economy were key campaign messages from president-elect Donald Trump. Should he follow through on these, it will be critical in shaping the sector’s future.
Under the Biden administration, crypto firms faced increased scrutiny from the Securities & Exchange Commission. In the run-up to the US election, bitcoin and other digital assets were volatile. ..
