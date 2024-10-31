The Ghost Train
THE FINANCE GHOST: Shave away the overthinking
Seven centuries later, the Occam’s Razor principle — ‘plurality should not be posited without necessity’ — proves to be a valuable investor tool
We tend to overcomplicate things in the world of investing. By constantly trying to find hidden gems and mispriced stocks, it’s too easy to miss really good businesses sitting right there in front of you. Sometimes, the obvious answer is the right answer, particularly if it doesn’t require heroic assumptions or a series of miracles for it to work out favourably.
I’ve started applying the principle of Occam’s Razor more regularly in my life and my portfolio. At its core, this is a probability-based theory that the most obvious and simple answer is usually the right one. Instead of focusing on the outliers and the less likely events, thereby becoming paralysed by fear along the way, taking this approach means making logical decisions grounded in common sense...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.