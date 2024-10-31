NATASHA MARRIAN: Our government of merely notional unity
The GNU staggers from one public row to the next as the two big bulls in the kraal fight for domination, trampling the interests of citizens in the process
31 October 2024 - 05:00
Yet another government of national unity (GNU) scrap hit the headlines this week over the signing of an accord between South Africa and Ukraine to grant a visa waiver for diplomatic passports.
Tension has been building between the ANC and the DA — the two biggest partners in the GNU — after President Cyril Ramaphosa described Russia as a “friend and an ally” at the recent Brics summit in Kazan, Russia. ..
