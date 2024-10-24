THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: These banking bets make big bucks
Wall Street’s top-rated banks always seem to find innovative ways to make money for themselves and shareholders
With US banking earnings season behind us, it’s worth digging into the latest from the home of capitalism. Core offshore positions in my portfolio include JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. My thesis is simple: across these two names, I’m sitting with some of the smartest bankers in the world, swimming in the deepest pool of capital around. Unsurprisingly, they find innovative ways to make money for themselves and shareholders.
Over five years, JPMorgan has achieved a share price compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. Keep in mind that this is in dollars. Over the same period, Capitec managed about 13.4% in dollars. So, to beat the most obvious choice in US banking, you had to pick not just the best of the local banks, but the very best business story of democratic South Africa. For context, Standard Bank could only eke out a CAGR of 3% in dollars over the same period. Goldman Sachs flies the flag even higher for the offshore story, locking in a CAGR of 18.5% over five ...
