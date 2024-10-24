POWER BROKERS
NATASHA MARRIAN: The GNU’s strong, silent type
While there’s always plenty of sturm und drang from the ANC and the DA about the coalition, the IFP just quietly gets on with the job
24 October 2024 - 05:00
IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa is a focused man — unmoved by the noise and turmoil around the government of national unity (GNU).
The IFP is the third largest of the 10 parties in the GNU and the leading party in the KwaZulu-Natal coalition, despite former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party having won the largest share of the vote in the province in the May 29 election. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.