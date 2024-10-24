RIGHT OF REPLY
Malala must get his facts straight
The white paper does not say the safety of tourists is more important than the safety of all residents
24 October 2024 - 05:00
The unfortunate opinion of Justice Malala in “De Lille’s Ludicrous Plan for Tourism Police” (Opinion, October 17-23) refers.
It boggles the mind that someone such as Malala has failed to read properly and, for the sake of sensationalism or sounding smart, has decided to misconstrue a policy proposal. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.