CHRIS ROPER: Newspaper slogans are signs of the times
Snappy slogans can be seen as a kind of bellwether of how news habits have changed down the decades
Famously, The Washington Post’s slogan is “Democracy Dies in Darkness”. It’s supposed to convey that, without reputable and trusted media, citizens of democracies won’t be able to make informed choices about their governments.
The democracy in question, of course, is the US, so the more cynical among you might point to the fact that the US version of democracy seems to thrive in darkness, if the number of clandestine regime changes the country has attempted is anything to go by. And unhappily, as with most things definitional about democracy, we tend to extrapolate what happens in the US to the rest of the democratic world. ..
