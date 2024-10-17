The Ghost Train
THE FINANCE GHOST: Don’t park your spare cash in stalled Stellantis
Cheap ain’t cheap if the company is broken
17 October 2024 - 05:00
Stellantis may well be the poster child for value traps everywhere. Despite the p:e averaging just 3.5 over the past three years, the outcome for shareholders has been disastrous.
Though identifying mispriced securities is the driving force behind Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett zealots everywhere, sometimes things are priced like big stinking you-know-whats for a reason. Cheap ain’t cheap if the company is broken...
