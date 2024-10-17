EDITOR’S NOTE
MARC HASENFUSS: Rejoice, all ye blockchain blockheads
We might not understand them, but we can’t ignore bitcoin et al. Watch this space
17 October 2024 - 05:00
I’m not sure how well this will go down with some of our long-standing readers — particularly those accustomed to my conservative value investing bent. But I have been seriously mulling a weekly cryptocurrency report in the FM.
Surely it’s overdue? It can’t be long before financial advisers are making a default recommendation of putting 10% of savings into crypto — much like the traditional quota investors were told to reserve for gold. I’m quite certain this crypto hedge might already apply with high net worth individuals...
