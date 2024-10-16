Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge that digitising the entire chain of documentation between the state and citizens, and for inbound travellers, “is completely doable” despite the weaknesses of state-owned IT agency Sita.
He says officials are working overtime and at weekends to clear visa application backlogs; he wants it all done by Christmas. And as the DA MP who forced the ANC to hand over records of its secretive deployment committee, he says he’s not nearly done — and that the courts are backing him.
PODCAST: Home truths
