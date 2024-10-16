Opinion

PODCAST: Home truths

16 October 2024 - 14:43
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts From the Edge that digitising the entire chain of documentation between the state and citizens, and for inbound travellers, “is completely doable” despite the weaknesses of state-owned IT agency Sita.

He says officials are working overtime and at weekends to clear visa application backlogs; he wants it all done by Christmas. And as the DA MP who forced the ANC to hand over records of its secretive deployment committee, he says he’s not nearly done — and that the courts are backing him. 

Join the discussion:

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm Spotify Google PodcastsApple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

ALSO READ:

Home affairs officials arrested amid zero-tolerance campaign

Thirty-one officials have been disciplined and two others prosecuted, with more arrests on the way, department says
National
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Home run on visa front, but Transnet deal strikes out

Schreiber has cleared huge backlogs and gazetted the first visa reforms — all within 200 days
Opinion
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Schreiber walks the talk

Home affairs department has moved rapidly to make it easier for skilled foreigners to work in SA
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: De Lille’s ludicrous plan for ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
TRACEY DAVIES: Eskom’s shocking secret deals
Opinion / On My Mind
3.
EDITORIAL: Signals crossed: taxpayers buying ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: The inimitable Mboweni left South ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: What happens after Ramaphosa?
Opinion / Home & Abroad

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.