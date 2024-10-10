THE FINANCE GHOST: Advantage AdvTech
The company’s strongly rising share price and that of Stadio show how fast the private education sector has been growing
We’ve seen some interesting recent news from the listed higher education businesses. AdvTech is the standout, with a plan to build a university in the heart of Sandton. It will combine two existing campuses (IIE’s Varsity College Sandton and Vega Bordeaux) into one, thereby doubling capacity for students and obtaining a valuable site right in the country’s economic heart. Clearly, AdvTech is confident about demand for private education, especially that which is offered in person rather than online. Covid is a rapidly fading memory for most businesses.
Sector peer Stadio is organised into three higher education institutions: Milpark Education, Stadio Higher Education and Afda. This gives you an idea of the breadth of qualifications on offer. The Stadio integrated report for the year ended December 2023 reveals an interesting difference between private and public institutions. The launch of sport at Stadio Higher Education was one of the highlights noted in the report. Most p...
