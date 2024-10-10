CHRIS ROPER: Our sad state of affairs
South Africa’s unlucky number is 83 — it’s our position on Transparency International’s corruption index, and also where we rank globally in terms of happiness
We’ve all endured the consequences of corruption, from rolling blackouts to potholes, from schools without textbooks to hospitals without supplies. There’s a seemingly endless list and you’ll have your own favourites. But there’s another cost, which is that corruption, and having to share our lives with so many criminals in all walks of life, is making us generally unhappy as well.
Last year, Reader’s Digest magazine ran a “global experiment” to gauge the honesty of people in 16 cities around the world. Well, I say around the world, but just like the world tours of some famous musicians from the West don’t include African stops as part of the world, this test didn’t include any African cities. ..
