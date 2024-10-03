THE FINANCE GHOST: Istanbullish on Brics
Türkiye, like many other emerging markets, is a fascinating place to visit — and it would be a great trading partner
South Africans know a thing or two about inflation. Unlike developed markets, emerging markets see inflation as a feature rather than a bug. They have substantial population growth and demand for goods and services, leading to economies that can easily overheat and turn messy if central banks aren’t strict. We all like to joke about the Reserve Bank’s conservatism, but it has saved us many times.
I’m writing this from Istanbul International Airport, where the prices in the international departure area are firmly in line with what you’ll pay in Western Europe. It’s rather odd, because even though airports are usually more expensive than the outside city, it’s not often that you see it to this extent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.