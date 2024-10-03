CHRIS ROPER: The war on children
From Ukraine to Lebanon and Gaza to South Africa, the world seems uninterested in keeping kids safe
An incomplete roll call of where children get killed during wars. We can start with the most current one, Lebanon. Unicef says 50 children were killed in two days last week by Israeli airstrikes, according to the Lebanese ministry of public health. That number is expected to rise, as it’s believed that more children are still buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings. We’re focusing on children, but a total of 558 people were killed in a single day, a toll that included 94 women.
The Unicef representative in Lebanon, Edouard Beigbeder, said that “as this week continues the devastation mounts, piling tragedy upon tragedy. The attacks on Lebanon are killing and injuring children at a frightening rate and devastating any sense of safety and security for hundreds of thousands of children across the country.” ..
