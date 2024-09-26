CHRIS ROPER: The end of woke?
A recent analysis by The Economist shows the ‘woke’ wave is ebbing in the US. Without the weaponisation of wokeness, perhaps we can go back to discussing actual issues based on facts and diverse opinions
When Helen Zille, the DA’s minister of wokery, wrote her seminal revolutionary text, #StayWoke: Go Broke, in 2021, even she couldn’t have predicted how quickly the forces of good would win the battle against wokeness. The blurb that Exclusive Books uses for #StayWoke: Go Broke is a rallying cry for that very battle.
“It’s time to fight back. Each day, more South Africans are targeted, labelled, and hounded out of society for expressing their opinions — ordinary opinions that just a few years ago were accepted as rational common sense. Have you been ‘cancelled’ by an online mob that won’t stop harassing you until you’re fired from your job? Helen Zille almost was — but she survived by fighting back. In #StayWoke: Go Broke, the best-selling author and defining South African political figure explains why the woke Left constitutes a greater threat to South Africa’s future than the populist Right does. Now more than ever, liberals must strengthen their spines and fight for their...
