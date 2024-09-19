POWER BROKERS
NATASHA MARRIAN: How to make the best of a shotgun marriage
The GNU is a bit like a movie about the adventures of a couple forced to remain together against their will — can the ANC and DA create a happy ending?
19 September 2024 - 05:01
The ANC and the DA are in a bind: each desperately needs the other, yet they are more often than not at daggers drawn in the newly forged government of national unity (GNU).
President Cyril Ramaphosa, at a media briefing on Friday, repeated many times that the alternative to the GNU was “too ghastly to contemplate”. The day before, DA leader John Steenhuisen, at the Cape Town Press Club, used the same line to describe a GNU-less South Africa. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.