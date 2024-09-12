THE FINANCE GHOST: If expansion fails, blame the deal
Why do retailers have such a poor offshore track record when other sectors seem to do quite well?
12 September 2024 - 05:00
The retail sector has been dominating headlines, with a slew of updates from clothing and homeware to the grocery juggernaut that is Shoprite.
As always, there’s a lot to learn and various things we could focus on, such as margin vs market share strategies (looking at you, TFG) or the challenges faced by local retailers in the face of heightened levels of competition. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.