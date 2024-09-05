MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: Apple thinks thin
Forget the iPhone 16 — next year’s models could bring big changes
Smartphone innovation has slowed dramatically in recent years. This year’s flagship models look much like last year’s and the ones from the year before. They might be slightly faster each year thanks to improvements in silicon, but the wow factor of five or 10 years ago is long gone.
We can expect more of the same on September 9, when Apple unveils the iPhone 16 series: the new phones will be a little snappier and the software will get some nice tweaks (including AI tools), but as for “revolutionary” — an adjective thoroughly overused by Apple executives at the company’s glitzy launches — it certainly will be nothing of the sort...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.