CHRIS ROPER: News for the next generation
It’s crucial to start meeting Gen Z where they actually consume the news, otherwise it leaves the information ecosystem vulnerable to predators disguised as podcasters
It seems like everyone and their AI donkey has already weighed in on the DA’s latest successful attempt to shoot itself in the foot that’s in its mouth, so I’m not going to add to the terabytes of data, or reams of words as it used to be known. If the DA has decided that hiring a remainder bin reactionary to make sure the brand plays well in dank incel basements, it must have its reasons. Can political parties be suicidal? That’s a topic for another day.
The way the story was covered did, however, make me think about the way news is changing. I guess I’ll have to quickly summarise what story I’m talking about here, even though I believe that saying the name of a demon can evoke him from the nether regions of hell, or social media as it’s now called. John Steenhuisen, in his immortal wisdom, has seen fit to hire what the Daily Maverick terms a “right-wing podcaster and bigot as his chief of staff”. In fact, if you want to read an excellent piece of journalism about why this is...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.