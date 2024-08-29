CHRIS ROPER: AI dream or nightmare?
An acronym raises fears about Silicon Valley’s vision for the future
Whenever an ideology, or philosophy, or just a POV really, is reduced to an acronym, you should get suspicious. On the one level, acronyms save us time and space. Instead of typing out the whole word, you’re using a shorthand that everyone understands. On another level, though, the acronym works against understanding. It becomes a weapon to lob into a debate like a hand grenade.
RET, WMC, MAGA — you don’t have to explain what you mean, and you don’t have go through the necessary process of proving that what you’re saying, or screeching in some cases, is in fact a reasoned and contingent proposition. You’re empowering people to just jump on your bandwagon and use it as an assault vehicle...
