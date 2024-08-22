MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: Cell C’s last stand
A shift in strategy and recent recapitalisation give the mobile operator another shot at redemption
22 August 2024 - 05:01
The sheer human effort, and money, that has in recent years gone into saving South Africa’s fourth-largest mobile operator has been extraordinary.
Most people would have given up long ago, leaving Cell C to go to the wall. It had been racking up debts at an alarming rate as it tried to compete, in vain, against its larger competitors in network infrastructure. ..
