CHRIS ROPER: Juju and Floyd walk into a Nando’s ...
The break-up of the Julius Malema-Floyd Shivambu bromance lends itself to comedy. Yet the writing about it has been deadly serious
When you think about it, there should have been more jokes about the break-up of Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema, the Tweedledum and Tweedledee of populist politicians. Their posturing personae are made for poking fun at and, Lord knows, we could all use a laugh.
Many of us, I think, would assert that there is such a thing as a South African sense of humour, and proudly claim that it’s our way of coping with the crazy conditions of our democracy. In an article last year, Daily Maverick journalist Marianne Thamm described it as “a unique, dark and universal sense of humour”, saying “sociologist Antonin Obrdlik was of the view that gallows humour is a measure of resilience and morale on the part of people who are being controlled, oppressed or neglected”. ..
