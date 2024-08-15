SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Truth be damned
The latest ructions in the MK Party speak to an organisation that’s marked by its indifference to its constituency, to due process and to the facts
15 August 2024 - 05:00
It’s Schrodinger’s politics — at once true and not at all. At least, that’s the political game the MK Party seems to excel at.
Take a report in the Sunday Times this weekend. Party chief whip Sihle Ngubane told the publication that MK has never pushed for Cyril Ramaphosa to be turfed from the ANC. It was the ANC, he said, “that publicised the narrative that we demanded the removal of their president. We never said that.”..
