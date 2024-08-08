THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Why Microsoft beats Nvidia in the long term
The company’s staying power is nothing short of remarkable and it always comes up with the goods
At the time of writing, the market was aflutter at the sell-off in the Nasdaq. Would this finally give the shorts something to smile about? Is this a buying opportunity? Is this the Big Crash that some have been waiting for since Covid? With the index still up 11.5% for the year, we aren’t exactly in a rampant bear market even after a dip of more than 10% from the peaks in July.
Punters love volatility. Get on the right side of it and you lock in a return; get on the wrong side and it hurts, potentially a lot. That’s how markets work and that’s why we love them. But where does this leave investors who are simply trying to build wealth without getting distracted by the noise? It’s worth using Microsoft as an example of how to look through the noise, especially after the release of various results in the past week from the world’s most important technology companies...
