THE BODY POLITIC
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: ANC NEC passes the buck
The ANC must take a hard look in the mirror to explain its failures
08 August 2024 - 05:01
Despite a royal thumping at the recent polls, the ANC has lost none of its arrogance. The party’s acting spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi made that crystal clear on Saturday when he declared: “There is no political party that can match the ANC intellectually, ideologically, politically and organisationally.”
With such intellectual giants at the pinnacle of the political pile, you’d expect South Africa to be a utopia of sorts — not a country mired in corruption, unemployment, inequality and infrastructural decay, with a moribund economy and rampant crime...
