THE BODY POLITIC
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: There’s something rotten in the city of Tshwane
Chaos in council seems like comedy, but it masks the use of threat and force to get one’s way in politics
There are times when politics in South Africa enters the realm of farce. Take local government in Tshwane, for example. Last September the council descended into chaos when the EFF took umbrage about municipal workers being fired for participating in an illegal strike. In the bedlam that followed, members of the party reportedly assaulted DA councillors; according to City Press, the DA’s Shane Maas had his shirt ripped off in the fracas.
What did the speaker do? Far from berating the EFF, he apparently called Maas to order for “disrespecting women councillors” and “for walking around the council chamber without a shirt”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.