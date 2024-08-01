CHRIS ROPER: Odd trinity seeks enragement
What do detractors of the Paris Olympics, Jacob Zuma and Mehmet V Dag have in common? A search for relevance through manufactured outrage
The controversy around the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris appears to have died down, at least in the mainstream media. Though you can be sure fundamentalists around the world, who have never seen a revenue opportunity they won’t gladly embrace as a cause, are still milking it from their gilded pulpits. But there are still some lessons we can learn from, if you’ll pardon my French, the whole kerfuffle.
Joining what The Daily Beast called “The Olympics Drag Queen Freak Out” was one Elon Musk, who posted on X: “This was extremely disrespectful to Christians.” In another post, someone put up an image of Leonardo da Vinci’s painting of the Last Supper with the bit of the performance that seemed to mimic it, with the question “Why?” Another person responded with: “Because doing this results in fewer dead people than if the imagery of Islam were mocked,” to which Musk replied, “Christianity has become toothless.” ..
