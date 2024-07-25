THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Is Richemont’s resilience justified?
The real pain for luxury goods is in China, where the idea of ‘luxury shame’ is increasingly a thing
In late June, the news broke of LVMH kingpin and luxury market stalwart Bernard Arnault buying shares in Richemont — in his personal capacity. This is most unusual, which is why the media latched onto this news and speculated about a potential buyout offer that might be coming for Richemont.
The backdrop to this speculation is becoming interesting, as demand for luxury goods is under pressure in China. Richemont has just released a quarterly sales update that tells a tough story, with group sales up only 1% at constant exchange rates. Double-digit growth in the Americas and a wonderful 59% growth rate in Japan were offset by a woeful decline of 18% in Asia Pacific. Within that number, we find the real source of the pain: China, Hong Kong and Macau fell 27%...
