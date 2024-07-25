THE BODY POLITIC
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Gwamanda going, going, gone
The Joburg mayor is apparently on his way out as ActionSA and the ANC reach an accord in the city
You can see how the ANC in Gauteng would prefer Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda not to go off-piste. When the ventriloquist-dummy-cum-Joburg-mayor decided to speak for himself this week, the result was unmitigated disaster. Answering a question from eNCA’s Heidi Giokos about potential unrest in the city, Gwamanda promptly blamed “journalists like you”. Then he tried to walk it back — by sidestepping into a mire of incoherence. “The manner in which certain questions are posed insinuating that they speak on behalf of the collective is the matter that was brought to my attention.” That was his response to a question about the State Security Agency’s red flag around unrest in the metro.
You almost feel sorry for the gormless Gwamanda, being as he is such an obvious front for more powerful political interests. Almost. But his tenure has been a majestic failure, from mostly hiding away from the public, to hiding behind Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi after the explosion on Lilian Ngoyi...
