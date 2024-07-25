MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: The day the screens went blue
How rogue software brought the world to a. stop
25 July 2024 - 05:01
Readers over a certain age will remember the millennium bug, the date changeover in 2000 that, experts had warned for years, would bring the world to its knees.
Nothing much happened, in large part because the most critical systems had been fixed. There had, after all, been plenty of warning. (It’s also true that the extent of the problem was overblown.)..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.