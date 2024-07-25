CHRIS ROPER: Working in mysterious ways
Predictably, pro-Trump Christian fundamentalists have taken the way he dodged an assassin’s bullet as a Sign and an affirmation of everything they stand for
Without the American god, there would be no Trump. On July 13, He performed the miracle of Butler, Pennsylvania, saving the life of the soon-to-be-anointed-one (by the Republican national convention, or RNC, on July 19). It was a truly US miracle, in that there was the usual collateral damage that accompanies Washington’s own efforts at divine intervention in various war zones. One dead firefighter and two critically wounded, to be precise. Such is the way of the American god, though.
If you think my satire is heavy handed, here are some actual quotes from actual Republicans. Politico lists a few. The House Speaker Mike Johnson said: “GOD protected President Trump yesterday.” Another Republican, Maria Elvira Salazar, “posted an illustration on X of an angel steering Trump away from the bullet”. You’d think it would be easier to just jam the shooter’s rifle or something, but I guess miracles need to be Hollywood standard or they don’t count. ..
