THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Why do companies list?
If you’re thinking about investing in an IPO, remember you’re paying more for a minority stake
18 July 2024 - 05:00
Why do companies list on a stock exchange? This should be the most fundamental investment question. After all, if there was no motivation for companies to trade their shares publicly, there wouldn’t be any opportunities for the public to invest in.
There was a time when listings were a useful source of exit liquidity. Company owners could float their shares on an exchange and sell them to the public, turning equity into cash and heading off into the sunset. ..
