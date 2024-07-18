CHRIS ROPER: Fresh ways of getting that news fix
A recent spat on X highlights the difference between the traditional way in which news is presented and received, and the preferences of a next-gen audience

I don’t know if you’ve been watching The Dan Corder Show on eNCA at all. I enjoy Corder’s account on X, so I’d never really felt the need to investigate what he has to say on a more traditional platform.
Then I stumbled across a critique of one of his shows by political strategist Gareth van Onselen, which included a cutting attack on one of Corder’s guests, journalist Verashni Pillay. As is the way with these things, it intrigued me enough to get me to watch a few of the shows...
