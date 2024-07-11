MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: A bad signal at Sentech
The new communications minister has an urgent job: to save an ailing SABC offshoot
11 July 2024 - 05:00
Has new communications minister Solly Malatsi, the first non-ANC politician to look after the portfolio in the post-1994 democratic era, been handed a hospital pass by President Cyril Ramaphosa?
Malatsi has a mountain on his plate, made up of the SABC (which urgently needs a new funding model), the digital television migration project (long past its deadline and looking increasingly irrelevant), the mess at the State IT Agency and the broken Post Office...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.