DEON GOUWS: How to win the loser’s game
What tennis can teach us about investing
Ever heard of Conor Niland? Neither had I, until I came across his autobiography recently. Given that it’s finals week at Wimbledon, I’ll give you a hint: he’s a retired tennis professional from Ireland whose highest ranking was No 129 in the world.
Between 2005 and 2012, Niland won about $250,000 in prize money. I doubt that would have been enough to pay for all the nights in hotels and flights around the globe over that period. But he did collect enough memories to write a very readable book about how tough the life of a sports professional can be when you’re not at the top of the game: The Racket: On Tour with Tennis’s Golden Generation — and the other 99%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.